4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

Wonderful home in Highlands neighborhood of Longview. Open concept with high ceilings and lots of natural light. Interior includes living room with fireplace, dining room with door to backyard, kitchen with eat bar, pantry, and lots of storage. Large master suite has walk-in closet and bathroom with double sinks. Three additional bedrooms, bathroom, powder room and laundry area complete interior. Exterior includes large fenced backyard, porch and extensive driveway for possible RV parking.