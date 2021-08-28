 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

Fully updated home in a darling neighborhood with original charm! Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. New flooring throughout. Interior and exterior paint. SS appliances. Generous size bedroom on main with walk-in closet. Master with attached full bath and sitting room with large walk-in closet! Finished basement. New water heater. Newer roof. Back yard with separate gated entrance. RV parking. Minutes to schools, Lake Sacajawea, dining, and shopping. Must see!!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News