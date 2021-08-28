4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

Fully updated home in a darling neighborhood with original charm! Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. New flooring throughout. Interior and exterior paint. SS appliances. Generous size bedroom on main with walk-in closet. Master with attached full bath and sitting room with large walk-in closet! Finished basement. New water heater. Newer roof. Back yard with separate gated entrance. RV parking. Minutes to schools, Lake Sacajawea, dining, and shopping. Must see!!