4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $389,900

Fully updated home in a darling neighborhood with original charm! Open floor plan with wood burning fireplace. New flooring throughout. Interior and exterior paint. SS appliances. Generous size bedroom on main with walk-in closet. Master with attached full bath and sitting room with large walk-in closet! Finished basement. New water heater. Newer roof. Back yard with separate gated entrance. RV parking. Minutes to schools, Lake Sacajawea, dining, and shopping. Must see!!
Cowlitz County Commissioner Joe Gardner is stepping down from his position on the three-member board effective Sept. 3 to “go back to the priv…
PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center expanded the number of rooms dedicated to COVID-19 patients after hospitalizations jumped from the mid-20s…
Woodland has become the first city in Cowlitz County to pass a formal declaration opposing Washington’s COVID-19 vaccine mandates.
As Cowlitz County’s COVID-19 hospitalization rate hit a new high this week, PeaceHealth St. John Medical Center is bracing for a continued inc…
"Since this is an emergency rule with immediate implementation, we are filing and implementing the rule without seeking public comment," Reykdal said in his letter.
Saturday, the Unique Tin Car Show and Cruise returns to the Cowlitz County Event Center for its 46th year of displaying vintage vehicles, convening classic car enthusiasts and, of course, cruising.
In the last two weeks, 1% of the total Cowlitz County population tested positive for COVID-19, according to the county health department.
A Kalama man who fled from police in 2020 in a car filled with stolen tools pleaded guilty to 10 felonies Monday and was sentenced to about 2.…
Police Blotter: Three juveniles allegedly steal man's shoes, beat him with plastic bat in Kelso Monday
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
