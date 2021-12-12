 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,900

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,900

Tons of Charm-- Heart of Longview-- Close to Lake Sacajawea-- UPDATED-- 4 Bedroom / 1.5 Bathroom-- Living Room w/ Fireplace -- Kitchen w/ Stainless-- Dining Area PLUS Dining Room-- Bedroom on Main-- NEW Flooring-- NEW Fixtures-- New Vinyl Windows-- Built Ins-- Forced Air-- Garage-- Front Porch-- Deck-- Covered Patio-- Fenced-- Garden Space-- Sidewalks-- Alley Access-- Unfinished SQFT in Basement-- 45 Minutes to PDX/Vancouver-- Easy Access to Highway-- Close to Everything

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News