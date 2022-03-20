4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $379,000

Wonderfully updated light & bright home in quiet neighborhood adjacent to the Longview Country Club. Liv room w/cozy fireplace. Dining room & open kitchen, quartz counters in bath, laminate flooring, SS appliances, custom doors! GIGANTIC lot almost a 1/2 acre, explore the rock mounds, deck for entertaining, and a peaceful treed setting. This home has a little bit of everything. OCCUPIED HOME DO NOT GO ON PROPERTY WITH OUT APPOINTMENT !!!! Open house 3/19 12-2pm