Charming bungalow in a quaint neighborhood! Original hardwood floors in the living room with wood fireplace! Two bedrooms on main with new carpet and paint. Full bonus room with all new carpet and paint! Two full bedrooms upstairs with hardwood floors and built in closet/storage. The huge garage offers room for a car, RV and all your toys. All new roof plus exterior paint! Fully fenced backyard with a beautiful deck!
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $375,000
Drew’s Grocery, a community hub for Toutle, was largely destroyed by a fire Wednesday morning.
Kalama City Councilman Matthew Merz arrested Tuesday for allegedly accessing another council member's computer
Kalama City Council member Matthew Merz was arrested Tuesday on suspicion of computer trespassing, electronic data theft and spoofing after ac…
The Seahawks are in need of a new quarterback, and they do have options in their search to find Russell Wilson’s successor.
A man accused of kidnapping and assaulting a longtime friend over an alleged affair pleaded guilty to four of his original nine charges Monday…
CLATSOP COUNTY — A Longview man driving a commercial truck on U.S. Route 26 died in a single-vehicle crash Thursday morning.
WOODLAND — A Longview man was arrested on suspicion of vehicular assault and felony hit-and-run Saturday after a single-vehicle crash on Inter…
CLARK COUNTY — A Longview man who rolled his pickup, injuring his teenage passenger, Saturday on Interstate 5 and then allegedly left the cras…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Child sexual assault charges against a man who has worked for organizations to help kids were dropped this month after the prosecution said th…