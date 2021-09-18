4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $364,900

Old world era of pure CHARM! 4 bd 1.5 bth 1930 built home w/an effective year built 1975! Home sits on a huge lot that includes a caboose engine car... endless possibilities for that, a tennis court which perhaps could be the base for a new shop. This homes potential sends your imagination soaring the minute you step in the grand authentic living room w/hardwood floors & sliding panels to the dining room. Instantly transported to another era. 3 car garage w/bonus area above, outbuildings.