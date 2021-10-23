 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,900

Charming, Updated Storybook Home w/ 4 Bedrooms! Almost a Quarter Acre Lot. Spacious Private Back Yard w/ Neighboring Wooded Area. Deck. New Roof. New Plumbing. New Electrical Panel. Vinyl Double Pane Windows. Updated Kitchen w/ Frigidaire Gallery SS Appliances w/ Eating Space. Laminate Flooring in the Living Room, New Hardware & Fixtures & Vanity in the Bathroom. 4 Spacious Bedrooms w/ Closet Space, some w/ Built-Ins. Attic Storage Space. Oversized 1 Car Garage w/ Shop Space. Close & Convenient.

