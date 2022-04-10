 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,500

Unusually large 1688 square feet 4 bedroom 1 bath home in East Olympia Neighborhood. The 3rd bedroom is in the finished attic/loft area. Large detached garage-shop with electrical and roll up door. RV-Covered boat storage area as well... like I said UNUSUAL for this area, for sure! Fully fenced backyard. New roof in 2014. New sewer line from main to house in 2014. Walking distance to Lake Sacajawea and schools.

