4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $359,000

Charming and spacious remodeled 1 level Bungalow with 4 generously sized bedrooms and 2 baths. Top to bottom renovation includes new roof (2019), sheetrock, plumbing, electrical, windows, laminate/carpet/tile flooring, fixtures and paint. Your new home awaits! Text JESSICAH to 59559 for a private showing.

