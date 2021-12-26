 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,995

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,995

Calling all investors! Duplex available in Longview's Old Westside, one unit is a 3 bed, 1 bath the other is a 1 bed, 1 bath with a detached two bay garage. Both units are occupied by long term tenants. Just minutes to shopping, recreation and the freeway. Great opportunity as a rental or fix it up live in one side, rent the other.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Removal of eagle nest tree in West Longview ruffles feathers

Bryce Clary, with the local auto dealership Bud Clary and Finch Drive, LLC, said the company “has worked with the City of Longview and USFWS, and has obtained the necessary permits to remove an unsafe tree from the property around Finch Drive in West Longview.”

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News