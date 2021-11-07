 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,900

Don't miss your opportunity! This fabulous one level home features 4 bedrooms & large fenced corner lot. Vinyl plank flooring throughout living room, dining room, kitchen & hallway and new carpet in bedrooms & family room. Fresh interior paint, lots of new light fixtures. Roof is 5 years old. The only thing its missing is your dream shop...but there's room to build one!

