4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $349,900

Old Westside Charmer! Solid built 4 bed 2 bath home with tons of character. Upstairs features 2 bed 1 bath with 2 large living spaces. Dual brick fireplaces, an additional stand alone fireplace and hard wood floors. Lower level has 1 bedroom, bonus room and full bath. Home has a newer roof, updated windows and new carpet. Private backyard with a detached oversized 1 car garage and carport with garage door. This home will not last!