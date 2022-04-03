 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $339,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $339,000

Welcome Home! This well kept home is move-in ready. 4 bedroom, 2 bath, 1535 sq ft. light and bright with vaulted ceilings. Master on the Main. Private fully fenced back yard with ally access and RV Parking. Beautifully landscaped, Workshop in garage. Garden Shed, New Garage door, Fresh paint inside and out. All appliances stay including washer and dryer.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News