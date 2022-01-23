 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $339,000

Are you looking for a 3 bedroom home with a shop in town? This place is for you! Newer roof, plumbing, and sewer line. New paint inside and out, and recently refinished hardwood floors. Fully fenced yard with newer patio and fruit trees. Oversized 2 car shop with room for all of your toys. Be sure to check this one out!

