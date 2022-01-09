4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $335,000

Spacious one level home with huge back yard, located just blocks from Lake Sacajawea. This charming home offers large windows with tons of natural light, hardwood floors and a kitchen open to the dining room. Also offering 3 large bedrooms and second family room or potentially bedroom with a slider to the back yard. On almost a quarter acre the fenced back yard has plenty of space to play or even build a shop, this home has tons of space inside and out! Text ANNE to 59559 for a private showing.