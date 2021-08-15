4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $325,000

INVESTOR SPECIAL!! FIXER. This 4 bed, 2 bath home sits on a large private lot. So much potential to come make this your own. Lots of space for all your entertaining. Kitchen w/ dining nook, formal dining room, large living room upstairs and one bedroom. Living room offers woodburning fireplace. Downstairs has 3 bedrooms, a full bath and family/bonus room. Bring your imagination. This one won't last.