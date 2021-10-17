4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $320,000

Don't miss this affordable and clean single-level home! This 4 bed, 2 bath, 1425 sq ft great floor plan, open and spacious living room, kitchen w/ adjacent dining area, oversized bedrooms, and owners retreat has walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage, storage shed, covered patio that runs the whole length of the home, low maintenance landscaping, and fenced backyard. Built in 2000. This home is ready to move in and will not last long!