 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $290,000

Don't miss this affordable and clean single-level home! This 4 bed, 2 bath, 1425 sq ft great floor plan, open and spacious living room, kitchen w/ adjacent dining area, oversized bedrooms, and owners retreat has walk-in closet. Attached 2-car garage, storage shed, covered patio that runs the whole length of the home, low maintenance landscaping, and fenced backyard. Built in 2000. This home is ready to move in and will not last long!

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News