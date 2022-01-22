2 story home with great bones! This home in Longview is nestled on quiet road with ease of access to local shops, restaurants, and Lake Sacajawea. Home features a fenced yard and a welcoming covered patio. Home is gutted and ready for your remodel! Attached garage features built-in storage and private alley access. Property being sold as is, no contingencies, financing, or inspections will be accepted.
4 Bedroom Home in Longview - $190,000
