Welcome to your two-story sensation with mesmerizing riverfront views that'll make your heart skip a beat! This architectural masterpiece boasts a Great Room that's practically best friends with a cozy fireplace, while a separate living space flaunts its charm with a chill wet bar ? perfect for those moments of stylish relaxation. Tired after a long day? No worries, a main floor bedroom is at your service, ensuring your comfort is never compromised. Venture upstairs to discover three more beds that promise sweet dreams. Among them, the primary suite is a retreat worthy of royalty, and a loft flex space awaits your imagination's whims. And guess what? You're just a "chip shot" away from the world-renowned Three River's Golf Course, ready to embrace your inner golfer. Thirsty for more experiences? Capstone Cellars invites you to sip, savor, and soak in the exquisite flavors of the region, creating memories that'll linger. Plus, swift highway access ensures your journeys, whether meticulously planned or delightfully spontaneous, become an absolute breeze!Oh, by the way, those stunning photos you're seeing? They're dazzling examples meant to give you a taste of the elegance that awaits. Your new adventure starts here ? make it a splash!