Luxurious country home with breathtaking territorial views! Situated on 2.5 acres this home boasts 3,284 SF, 4 bdrm, 2.5 bthrm, frml entry w/tile floor, frml living rm w/vaulted ceiling & wall of viewing windows, gourmet kitchen w/walk-in pantry-eating bar-wine & beverage center, frml dining rm, mst suite on maim w/soaking tub-walk-in closet-private deck, lg family rm, utility rm, entry deck, solar panel system, heat pump, tiered viewing decks, patio w/hot tub, lg 2 car garage & manicured lawn.
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $687,000
-
- Updated
