4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $650,000

New Construction Home with 2 master bedrooms is ready for its owners. Private 0.74 acre lot, backs up to greenspace with territorial view. Open concept layout, laminate flooring w/ 6inch baseboards throughout. Soft close cabinets w/ quartz countertops. 4 bedrooms + bonus room,3 full baths. Closet organizers in all closets. Tesla charging outlet in garage. Tiled showers & floors in all bathrooms. Finished garage w/ smart garage door opener. Sprinkler w/drip system. Near I-5 and Three River Mall