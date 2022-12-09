New Construction Home with 2 master bedrooms is ready for its owners. Private 0.74 acre lot, backs up to greenspace with territorial view. Open concept layout, laminate flooring w/ 6inch baseboards throughout. Soft close cabinets w/ quartz countertops. 4 bedrooms + bonus room,3 full baths. Closet organizers in all closets. Tesla charging outlet in garage. Tiled showers & floors in all bathrooms. Finished garage w/ smart garage door opener. Sprinkler w/drip system. Near I-5 and Three River Mall
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $639,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
The suspect had three cases of Mike's Hard Lemonade, police say.
The suspects were seen in a stolen van, police say.
Police say the suspect was driving a PT Cruiser.
One exit is in Kelso, and the other is in Woodland.
In the future, the business could also include batting cages, go-carts and movies.
The department is looking to hire a replacement by early 2023.
SEATTLE — For many of the thousands of Seattle tech workers who've been laid off or will be in coming weeks, the pain will be short-lived.
Ever felt like your job was holding you back from meeting that special someone? You may be right.
The following school districts have classes or bus routes altered on Monday due to the weather.
Kirstie Alley, who won an Emmy for her role on "Cheers" and starred in films including "Look Who's Talking," died Monday of cancer.