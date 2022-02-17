 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $575,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $575,000

Quality. 4 Bed 2.5 Bath. 2,814 SF. Cul De Sac. Bamboo, Carpet, & Slate Floors. Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Primary Suite on Main Level. Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ Knotty Alder Cabinets. SS Apps. Dbl Convection Ovens. Gas Cooktop. Spacious Dining. Media/Theatre Room. Family Room. Surround Sound. Sec System. Cent Vac. Tankless Water Heater. Furnace & Air Conditioning. Oversized Garage. Patio. Sprinkler System. Energy Star Amvic Formlock Technology R50-ICF Super Efficient Concrete Construction.

