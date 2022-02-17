Quality. 4 Bed 2.5 Bath. 2,814 SF. Cul De Sac. Bamboo, Carpet, & Slate Floors. Great Room w/ Gas Fireplace. Primary Suite on Main Level. Beautiful Gourmet Kitchen w/ Knotty Alder Cabinets. SS Apps. Dbl Convection Ovens. Gas Cooktop. Spacious Dining. Media/Theatre Room. Family Room. Surround Sound. Sec System. Cent Vac. Tankless Water Heater. Furnace & Air Conditioning. Oversized Garage. Patio. Sprinkler System. Energy Star Amvic Formlock Technology R50-ICF Super Efficient Concrete Construction.
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $575,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
WOODLAND — A longtime local business owner with an infectious smile died at the end of January, leaving the community grieving and the busines…
RIDGEFIELD — A changing of the setting, a raising of the stakes, a sloppy start.
Homeowner stops thief
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
CASTLE ROCK — A Castle Rock man was arrested Saturday after allegedly driving into the picnic shelter at Gateway Park.
KELSO — Very little had gone right for Kalama, so it made sense that Dylan Mills thought his final shot had missed.
Cowlitz County and the city of Longview’s long-discussed plan for a hosted homeless encampment took a step forward this week with a notable ad…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Law enforcement is asking for help to identify a Longview burglary suspect by viewing a sketch of the man.
Christine Schott stepped down from the Longview City Council on Thursday night. The first-term council member is moving outside the city limits.