4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $559,000

Enjoy 20 mile valley view while relaxing in your hot tub/sip coffee on the deck and watch the birds soar! End of the road peaceful retreat has ample parking/RV parking. The welcoming entry brings a flood of light from the large windows in the formal living/dining room. Updated kitchen with new sink and all appliances stay. Family room has a warm fireplace and slider to "Hummingbird Haven" under your covered patio. 3 oversized bedrooms upper, 4th bedroom lower w/bathroom. 5 Min to 1-5 freeway