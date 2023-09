Beautifully secluded home off of the main road. 4 bedroom, 1 and 3/4 bath, 1662 sq ft, 1.2+ acres, fenced in yard and gardening area, with out buildings and room for a shop! This could be your dream home get away. With easy access to I-5 it doesn't matter where you work. Only minutes from Lexington a growing Kelso area that you can be a part of. Schedule your get away today and come take a look!