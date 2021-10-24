 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $535,000

Gorgeous 4 bedroom home nestled on a private and wooded 1.3 acres in peaceful Kelso location! Exposed beam ceilings & red brick fireplace makes for an inviting & warm kitchen/living space. Kitchen has double oven, quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, cooktop & great storage. Dining area leads to massive deck overlooking property & territorial views. Engineered hardwood floors throughout! Spacious downstairs living space with fireplace, wet bar & large laundry/utility room. A MUST SEE!

