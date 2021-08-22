4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $509,000

Wake up to a breathtaking territorial view from a large deck on this well-maintained NW Custom built home. Formal living room with soaring ceilings, floor to ceiling stone fireplace, newer carpet throughout the home, big sliders to the deck. Gourmet kitchen features cherry cabinets, oak hardwood, slab granite countertops. Master with tiled shower, walk-in closet. Four generously sized bedrooms and three full bathrooms. Enjoy the gardener's delightful backyard with rose garden, drip system!