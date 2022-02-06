4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $464,900

Wonderfully maintained, one level home in Butler Acres neighborhood.4 bedrooms (2 primary bedrooms) plus an office & 3 baths. Great floor plan w/a spacious living room w/city views. Large, open kitchen w/eating area, walk-in pantry, gas fireplace & lots of cabinets. Family room w/gas fireplace. Beautiful hardwoods throughout most of the home. Heat pump, utility room, tons of storage, french doors to the fenced backyard. Home is on a dead end road so there's not a lot of traffic going by.