 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $450,000

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $450,000

The home was built to last set up on the Kelso hill w/ a peek a boo view of town.This old world charmer boasts many original features of the original home.You will love the old led glass windows with turn outs,alcove ceilings,claw foot bathtub &beautifully restored original hardwood floors.You will also enjoy all the fresh fruit from the mature fruit trees and the produce from the organic garden.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News