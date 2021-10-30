The home was built to last set up on the Kelso hill w/ a peek a boo view of town.This old world charmer boasts many original features of the original home.You will love the old led glass windows with turn outs,alcove ceilings,claw foot bathtub &beautifully restored original hardwood floors.You will also enjoy all the fresh fruit from the mature fruit trees and the produce from the organic garden.
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $450,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
The Longview Police Department reported one person was killed in a crash Tuesday afternoon involving two cars and a RiverCities Transit bus.
A 19-year-old Longview woman was killed Tuesday afternoon when she drove head-on into a RiverCities Transit bus.
Officials say a body found in early October near the Cowlitz River died by homicide. The suspect is scheduled to be arraigned Thursday.
One of three suspects arrested in the death of a Kelso man, who went missing last January, was charged with three new crimes, including kidnapping.
Police say a 37-year-old man, who checked out of a local halfway house in June, is no longer missing.
Police Blotter: Woman in pajamas flees after trying to steal tools, returns to scene for her phone Monday in Longview
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
St. Vincent de Paul Director and retired Longview Police Captain Dan Jacobs died Saturday from complications of Lou Gehrig’s disease, leaving …
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
Police say a man with a warrant out for his arrest in Lewis County was found walking through back yards in Longview early Thursday morning, af…