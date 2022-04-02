4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $449,900

OPEN HOUSE SAT/SUN 4/2 and 4/3 12-3PM! This property has it all, two separate living spaces and room for all your toys. Clean and freshly remodeled 3 bed/1 bath 1384 SF home w/ detached 440 SF 1 bed/1 bath ADU/apt. The home has new kitchen with included appl, paint, molding and flooring. Ductless heat pump for superb heating/AC. Great back deck for entertaining. Level and fenced half acre lot, concrete RV parking and gated RV parking.. 30x36 drive through shop with 200 amp service and water.