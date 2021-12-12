4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,900

Stunning Tree House style home beautifully nestled among the trees. Vaulted ceilings of tongue and groove with exposed beams. Large windows letting in natural light. This home is on a dead-end road, for privacy. Main floor offers kitchen, full bath, living room and access to the deck. On the lower level are the master and 3 bedrooms along with a 3/4 bath and laundry with access to the outside. Home offers the space for large gatherings complete with a wood burning fireplace. Washer/Dryer stay!