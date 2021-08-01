4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $425,000

What a Beauty! Come home and relax, because you can. There's room for everyone in this easy flowing, open floor plan, 4 bed, 2 bath and a ton of storage space! Enjoy a soak in the master bath then relax by the tranquil koi pond, Or view the wild life from your new deck overlooking your private green space. Plenty of room and space for your toys, hobbies, garden, boat, RV. Includes security System and many updates throughout, all on .44 acre lot. Close in, but Country feel. Welcome Home!