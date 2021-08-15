 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $410,000

Welcome Home! Rare daylight basement in Butler Acres on double lot. Amazing private backyard w/enclosed raised garden.Tons of windows, wrap around deck w/ expansive territorial views, lg kitchen with lots of storage cabinets, huge living room and wood burning fireplaces on both levels. 3 BR on main, 1 BR (possibly 2) plus bonus room & bath in daylight basement. New roof and int paint. Lower level plumbed & ready for kitchen & shower, ideal dual living. Addt'l lot potential for shop, garage ADU.

