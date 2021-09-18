Timeless cottage dream home w/ modern farmhouse upgrades.Property has Airbnb financials! Thoughtfully remodeled w/ vintage 6ft long farmhouse sink, gas & wood burning fireplaces, gas range, pot filler, NEW kitchen cabs, quartz, counters & subway tile.Originals:floor to ceiling leaded glass windows, built-ins & hardwoods.Upstairs Master suite w/ office (5 bed)& walk-in closet. Finish bathroom downstairs for mother-in-law suite! Basement has direct access exterior.Convenient sought after location.
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $399,999
A 21-year-old Longview man plead guilty to two counts of child rape Wednesday.
A woman died in an RV fire in Lexington early Thursday morning, according to a Cowlitz 2 Fire & Rescue press release.
After an hours-long search around the Coweeman River, Kelso police arrested a Kelso man Wednesday evening after he allegedly tried to lure awa…
Longview Police arrest four suspects Thursday in connection with Home Depot thefts across four states
Longview police arrested four suspects Thursday in connection to alleged Home Depot thefts spanning roughly five days and four states.
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
People using the federal food assistance program known as SNAP will receive a 21% permanent benefits increase this fall, as temporary pandemic…
Cowlitz County’s high level of COVID-19 activity has led to more than 80 cases among students and staff at three local school districts that p…
A 17-year-old girl was taken by Life Flight to PeaceHealth Southwest Medical Center early Tuesday morning after being hit by a vehicle while c…