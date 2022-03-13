 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $399,900

Remodeled & Updated-- 1 Level-- 4 Bedroom/1.5 Bathroom-- Living Room w/Fireplace-- Kitchen w/Dining Area-- New Stainless Appliances-- Laundry/Mud Room-- Hardwood Flooring-- Vinyl Windows-- Wood Siding-- PLUS BONUS 800+ SQFT of FINISHED OUTBUILDING w/Bathroom & Kitchen Area-- NEW ROOF-- New Carpet & Vinyl-- New Exterior & Interior Paint-- Patio-- Lots of Parking & RV Parking-- Mature Trees-- Garden Space-- Level Lot 1/2 Acre-- Partially Fenced-- Approximately 45 minutes to Vancouver/Portland

