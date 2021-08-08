 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $382,900

Quiet Lexington cul de sac location backs up to Riverside Park w/walking trails, tennis courts, picnic areas & nearby access to Cowlitz River. 4 bed, 2.5 bath, 1904 sqft. Large living room adjacent to dining room w/1 of 3 ductless heat pumps, kitchen w/breakfast bar & family room. w Open floor plan. Master bedroom has walk-in closet, private bath & ductless heat pump. Fenced backyard w/covered patio. 2 car garage, shed & RV Parking. Close to Recreation, Shopping, Restaurant & easy I5 access.

