NEW PRICE REDUCTION! Daylight basement on double tax lot.Huge private backyard w/enclosed raised garden bed. Wrap around deck w/territorial views, lg kitchen with lots of storage, lg living room & 2 wood burning fireplaces. 3BR on main, 1BR (poss 2) plus bonus room & bath in daylight basement. New roof and int paint. Carpets just cleaned. Lower level is plumbed & ready for kitchen & shower, ideal dual living or rental. Room for shop, garage, ADU etc. Hickory shed on extra lot not included.
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $375,000
