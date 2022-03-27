 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $325,000

Over 7 Acres of property in the heart of Kelso, the potential here is endless! There is currently a 1160 sq ft home that needs some fixing & a huge detached shop ready for anything! The shop & house both have separate septic tanks & are plumbed for Well. The property also has underground power lines & breaker boxes in both structures. Secluded and quaint, make this property into whatever you want!

