4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $310,000

So many possibilities! 4 bedrooms, 2 full baths and 2 fireplaces. Original garage converted into living space (not included in the square footage). Perhaps convert it back into more garage space? Plus there is an oversized 3 car garage. Daylight basement with a family room, fire place....Possibly add a kitchen for a complete living space...the plumbing is there! Excellent location just minutes from the freeway. This is a blank canvas just waiting for you to create something special!

