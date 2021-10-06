 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $299,900

Spacious & Updated 4 Bed 2 Bath. More Than 1,600 SF +/- 2 Story In Kelso. Master/Primary Bedroom on the Main Floor. Spacious & Open Living Room & Dining Room. Laminate Flooring. Vinyl Floor. Spacious Kitchen W/ Eating Space. Spacious Laundry/Utility W/ 3/4 Bath. 3 Bedrooms Plus a Bonus Room on 2nd Floor. Carpet. Newer Vinyl Windows. Plentiful Off Street Parking. Deep Driveway Parking & Room for RV Parking. Outbuilding. Fenced. Newer Water Main Supply. Pex Plumbing. Updated Bathrooms. Newer Roof.

