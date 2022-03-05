4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $290,900

4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom Bungalow style home that has everlasting potential! With some TLC, this home will become a delight. This home features hardwood floors through out and well sized bedrooms. The finished basement allows for a bonus room separate from the other living quarters for some extra privacy! Enjoy relaxing on the deck while overlooking all the nature in the large fenced backyard! 1/4 acre lot allows for ample gardening space and extra storage in the tool shed!