4 bedroom and 1.5 bathroom Bungalow style home that has everlasting potential! With some TLC, this home will become a delight. This home features hardwood floors through out and well sized bedrooms. The finished basement allows for a bonus room separate from the other living quarters for some extra privacy! Enjoy relaxing on the deck while overlooking all the nature in the large fenced backyard! 1/4 acre lot allows for ample gardening space and extra storage in the tool shed!
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $290,900
Related to this story
Most Popular
Longview dentist Sam Wise is evicted from 11th Avenue office, faces state review, court cases surrounding practice
Longview dentist Dr. Sam Wise was evicted last week from his 11th Avenue office after staying roughly three months past the lease agreement, a…
An investigation led by the Longview Police Street Crime Unit seized nearly $50,000 worth of suspected fentanyl pills on Sunday.
One dead in CR crash
A man living in a closed Longview salon was detained by SWAT members Thursday night after he insinuated he would fire at law enforcement if th…
Black History Season: R.A. Long’s all-Black basketball coaching staff making history wherever they go
The R.A. Long boys basketball team is at the point where it’s writing history with each win. The Lumberjacks just clinched their fourth distri…
A Longview man was arrested Tuesday night after making death threats to people outside a Kelso church, police say.
Heavy rains caused flooding and damage to Cowlitz County roads Tuesday, while a regional flood warning was extended through early Wednesday.
Editor’s Note: R.A. Long was scheduled to play in the State semifinals against Lynden at 9 p.m. on Friday, in a game that started after this p…
Anglers can dip for smelt for five hours Saturday along a portion of the Cowlitz River, the state announced after detecting the thin, silvery …
Dave Campbell, a longtime public servant who worked as the city manager in Longview and Chehalis, died Feb. 23. He was 68 years old.