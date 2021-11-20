 Skip to main content
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $265,000

Quaint 4 bedroom home in Kelso! Located conveniently off of I-5 this charming home features an open living space, great for entertaining! The living room features a warm wood burning fireplace, laminate flooring and easily accessible to the kitchen and dining area. Kitchen features modern backsplash and eating area with over sized windows! Upstairs loft space has a multitude of uses! Outbuilding/tool shed features unique bay window - great for indoor gardens!

