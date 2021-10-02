4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $212,000

Close to Everything! 4 Bedroom, 1.75 bath home. Spacious living room, Dining & Kitchen with two bedrooms & a bath on the main floor. Two more bedrooms & a bath upstairs. Utility porch/mudroom. Double car garage with a partially finished upper level room. Great opportunity with a little sweat equity. Unfinished spare room above the garage. Situated on a very nice oversized lot that is level with room for your garden & more. Great central location for schools, shopping and dining. Close I-5 Access