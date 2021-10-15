Luxurious custom home....with more features you could ever ask for! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus an office on over 5 acres with beautiful views of Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens! Quartz counters, engineered hardwood, 3 fireplaces, custom mason work. Kitchen boasts of double ovens, gas 6 burner range and more! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, wood beam, ship lap plus a master bath with heated tile floor. There is also a guest suite with it's own private bathroom. Schedule your tour today!
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,325,000
Related to this story
Most Popular
A Kalama massage therapist has an active license after her credentials expired about 10 years ago, according to the state Department of Health.
WOODLAND — The wheel of a slow-traveling Amtrak train came off the tracks Monday afternoon near Woodland, leaving passengers uninjured.
A Longview man pleaded not guilty Thursday to charges of leading and profiting from organized crime when he allegedly sent a runner to sell he…
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
-
- 2 min to read
Commercial property management companies often bar people with criminal backgrounds from renting, preventing ex-convicts from finding stable housing.
Retired Cowlitz County Superior Court Judge James Warme died late last week at age 77 after a six-year battle with cancer.
According to the press release, fire crews were called to a fire in the Coal Creek area just before 7 a.m., after multiple neighbors reported seeing flames and the residents reported that their home was on fire.
- Updated
""They set out to do it, and they did it," the superintendent said. "It has no place in high school athletics."
Recent reports of criminal activity from our local law enforcement agencies.
The goal is to make sure the buildings fit in the larger community, Westerman said, and the project has been “very intentional” in the families it hopes to house.