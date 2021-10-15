4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,325,000

Luxurious custom home....with more features you could ever ask for! 4 bedrooms, 3.5 baths plus an office on over 5 acres with beautiful views of Mount Rainier and Mount St. Helens! Quartz counters, engineered hardwood, 3 fireplaces, custom mason work. Kitchen boasts of double ovens, gas 6 burner range and more! Master suite has vaulted ceilings, wood beam, ship lap plus a master bath with heated tile floor. There is also a guest suite with it's own private bathroom. Schedule your tour today!