 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,097,500

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,097,500

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,097,500

Luxurious Residence on the Coweeman River w/City view! Elegant portico, 4,676 SF, 4 bdrms, 3.5 bthrms, gr living, frml living rm w/soaring stone propane FP & wall of viewing windows, frml dining rm, spacious gourmet kitchen w/large center island-newer SS appls & subzero refrigerator, mstr suite on main w/jetted tub & walk-in closet, family rm, theatre rm, den/office, utility rm, covred deck, 3 car attached grge & heat pump. Grounds have RV parking, strg bldng, fruit trees and dock on 2.86 acres.

View More

0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News