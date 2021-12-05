 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,075,000

  • Updated
4 Bedroom Home in Kelso - $1,075,000

Luxurious Residence on the Coweeman River w/City view! Elegant portico, 4,676 SF, 4 bdrms, 3.5 bthrms, great rm living, frml living rm w/soaring stone propane FP & wall of viewing windows, frml dining rm, spacious gourmet kitchen w/center island-newer SS appls & subzero refrigerator, mstr suite on main w/jetted tub & walk-in closet, family rm, theatre rm, den/office, 2 utility rm, covred deck, 3 car attached grge & heat pump. Grounds have RV parking, strg bldng, fruit trees & dock on 2.86 acres.

View More

0
1
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

NORPAC workers announce unionization effort with ILWU

According to NW Labor Press, International Longshore and Warehouse Union Local 21 filed a petition asking the National Labor Relations Board to hold an election for about 160 papermakers at the mill. There are also efforts underway to organize roughly 220 other workers at the mill who work in maintenance, warehouse, fiberline and flexpool.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alert

Breaking News