Discover modern luxury in this 2022 custom one-level home with breathtaking Columbia River views. Primary bedroom, secondary en-suite, and 2 more bedrooms, offering 4 in total. Open concept floor plan with no details missed. Walk-in pantry, double ovens, huge kitchen island. 6 acres, and complete with a barn, this property is ready for whatever you may bring.
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $999,000
-
- Updated
Related to this story
Most Popular
A 21-year-old resident of Clatskanie is dead.
The Oregon Department of Transportation issued an alert at 5:30 a.m. that the highway was closed due to a crash at Milepost 59.
The city says the man was preventing an orderly meeting. The plaintiff says he had a right to speak.
As a ninth-grader, he played both wide receiver and cornerback for R.A Long High School's junior varsity football team.
He's facing two counts of first-degree assault and obstructing law enforcement.