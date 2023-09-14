Discover modern luxury in this 2022 custom one-level home with breathtaking Columbia River views. Primary bedroom, secondary en-suite, and 2 more bedrooms, offering 4 in total. Open concept floor plan with no details missed. Walk-in pantry, double ovens, huge kitchen island. 6 acres, and complete with a barn, this property is ready for whatever you may bring.
4 Bedroom Home in Kalama - $974,900
