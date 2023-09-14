Welcome to your dream oasis! This remarkable one level, 4 bedroom 2 bath home is perfectly situated on a sprawling fenced 2 acre lot. Enjoy breathtaking views of the Columbia River from the main living areas, master suite and large covered deck. Once you step inside you are greeted with an open and thoughtfully designed layout with high ceilings and flooded with natural light. The kitchen features an expansive island, large eating area, SS appliances, walk in pantry along with a butlers pantry, Down the hall is the primary suite with double sinks, walk in shower, soaking tub, and walk in closet. The remainder of the home has an inviting great room, 3 more bedrooms, full bathroom, formal dining room, a laundry room with sink and lots of storage. Schedule your showing today!